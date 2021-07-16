Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 40,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.