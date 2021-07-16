Amir Aghdaei Sells 87,301 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,928,545.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.91 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

