Amir Aghdaei Sells 87,301 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,928,545.00.
Shares of NVST opened at $41.91 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
