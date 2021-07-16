Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

