Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.39.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

