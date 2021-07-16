Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

ANF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $6,615,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.