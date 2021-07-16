Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

