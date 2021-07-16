Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $523.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $520.29 million to $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

CHKP opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,020,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

