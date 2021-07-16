Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $614.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.15 million. Cimpress posted sales of $429.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cimpress by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.