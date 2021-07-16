Analysts Anticipate DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

DRIO traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 235,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,915.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,913. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 32.9% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.