Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 192.3% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 43,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

