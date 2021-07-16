Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce sales of $191.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $193.80 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $778.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $787.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $931.10 million, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.97. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,290. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

