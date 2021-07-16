Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report sales of $540.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.59 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

