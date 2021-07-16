Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

