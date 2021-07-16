Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

