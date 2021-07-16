Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.36. 4,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,454. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

