Analysts Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,786. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

