Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

JBHT stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00. Insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

