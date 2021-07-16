Analysts Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $822.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will report $822.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.70 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $634.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

