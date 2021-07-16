Analysts Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $23.42

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -307.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that APA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

