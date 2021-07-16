Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $68.38

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARCT opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $529,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

