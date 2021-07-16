Analysts Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price at $2.75

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,544. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

