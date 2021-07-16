Analyzing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DATATRAK International and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79% Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.45 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Veritone $57.71 million 9.83 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -10.03

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritone has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.41%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Summary

Veritone beats DATATRAK International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

