Andrew Law Purchases 64,778 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law purchased 64,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).

Shares of NTQ opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £11.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.44.

About Enteq Upstream

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

