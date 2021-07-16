AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.93 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

