Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.67.

BUD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

