APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in APA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.47 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -307.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

