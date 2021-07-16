Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Trimmed by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last quarter.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 553,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

