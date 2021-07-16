Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,308,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,822,419 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

