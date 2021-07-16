AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Buys $6,172,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00.

APP stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.