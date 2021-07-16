AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Buys $6,172,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00.
APP stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
