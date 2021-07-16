AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,147,390 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $80,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 655,685 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE TV opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

