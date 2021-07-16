AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 259,492 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $70,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WRK stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

