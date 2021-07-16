AQR Capital Management LLC Has $62.06 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899,949 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $62,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.