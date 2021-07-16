AQR Capital Management LLC Has $65.24 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $39,522,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $429,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

