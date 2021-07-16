AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,884 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Teradyne worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $684,700.44. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $123.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

