AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,819 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,190,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,819 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $73,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

LB stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

