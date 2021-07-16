Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading Down 8.3%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 25,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 12,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59.

Arca Continental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMBVF)

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

