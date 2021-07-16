ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.13 and last traded at $58.19. Approximately 1,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ArcBest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

