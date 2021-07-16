ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.
MT stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $33.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
