ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.