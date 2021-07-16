Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

