Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 501,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.