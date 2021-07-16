Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

