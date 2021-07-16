Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.
About Ardea Resources
