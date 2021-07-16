Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Argo Group International worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.71. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

