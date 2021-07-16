Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 46,600 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,600 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

