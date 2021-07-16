Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 46,600 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,600 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRPN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.
Several brokerages recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
