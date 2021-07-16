Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 99,715 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAQ. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Shares of GSAQ opened at $9.71 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

