Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $592,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.