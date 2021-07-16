Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

