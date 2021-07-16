Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 476,650 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 476,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

FSSIU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

