Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
ATZ stock opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 206.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.05. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
