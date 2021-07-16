Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ stock opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 206.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.05. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.