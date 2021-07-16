Arqma Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $317,916.91 and approximately $5,717.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,008,944 coins and its circulating supply is 9,964,400 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

