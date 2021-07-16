Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

